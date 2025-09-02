Left Menu

Nippon Express Aims to Triple India Revenue by 2028 with Strategic Expansion

Nippon Express plans to increase its India revenue to USD 400 million by 2028 from USD 132 million in 2023. The company will expand its warehousing and workforce, focusing on strategic locations and industries. It also targets expanding trade lanes between India and the Middle East and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:46 IST
Nippon Express (NX Group), the Japanese logistics giant, announced its ambitious plan to triple its India revenue to USD 400 million by 2028 from USD 132 million in 2023. This goal will be supported by a robust growth cluster strategy targeting vital locations and industries across the country.

To facilitate this growth, the NX Group intends to significantly increase its warehousing space and workforce in India. The company, which has been operating in India since 2007, currently employs 4,570 people and owns 60 warehouses spanning 44.9 lakh sq ft. Plans are underway to potentially double this warehousing footprint by 2028.

Additionally, Nippon Express is exploring strategic expansions in its trade lanes between India, the Middle East, and Africa. The firm aims to create more direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing to India's logistics infrastructure and workforce development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

