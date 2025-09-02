JSW Cement's Impressive Profit Surge Despite Exceptional Losses

In a remarkable financial report for the first quarter ending June 2025, JSW Cement Ltd announced a multi-fold increase in profit before exceptional items and tax, reaching Rs 164.74 crore.

This impressive figure contrasts with the Rs 8.14 crore profit from the same quarter last year, as revealed in the company's regulatory filing.

However, facing an overall loss of Rs 1,366.41 crore due to exceptional items, JSW Cement disclosed a valuation difference post-shareholder agreements with Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares conversion.

Despite these setbacks, the company's revenue grew by 7.77% to Rs 1,559.82 crore. Expenses were slightly reduced, underpinning overall financial health. Shares rose by 1.29% on the BSE.