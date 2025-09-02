Eastern Railway Launches New AC Local Trains on Key Routes
The Eastern Railway (ER) is launching new air-conditioned local trains between Sealdah-Bongaon-Ranaghat and Sealdah-Krishnanagar. These services, intended for commuter comfort, operate six days a week, excluding Sundays. The trains aim to benefit both airport passengers and visitors to the Mayapur ISKCON temple.
The Eastern Railway (ER) is set to introduce two new air-conditioned local trains on the Sealdah-Bongaon-Ranaghat and Sealdah-Krishnanagar routes, starting September 5, an official announced on Tuesday.
Following the first AC suburban EMU train launched on August 10 on the Sealdah-Ranaghat route, these services aim to offer a premium and comfortable travel experience for commuters navigating some of the busiest routes from Sealdah to suburban regions.
The new Sealdah-Bongaon-Ranaghat and Sealdah-Krishnanagar routes will operate six days a week, excluding Sundays. Significantly, the Ranaghat-Bongaon-Sealdah AC train caters to air travelers due to the convenient proximity of Dum Dum Cantonment station to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Additionally, the Sealdah-Krishnanagar service facilitates smooth journeys for tourists visiting the Mayapur ISKCON temple.
