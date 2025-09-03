Trump Addresses 'One-sided' US-India Trade Relationship
US President Donald Trump highlighted the 'one-sided' nature of US-India trade relations, citing high tariffs imposed by India on US products. He emphasized changes since he took office, pointing to examples like Harley Davidson's struggles with tariffs and the need for fairer trade practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 01:44 IST
In recent remarks, US President Donald Trump criticized the previously 'one-sided' trade relationship between the United States and India, accusing India of imposing 'tremendous' tariffs on US products.
Trump cited the example of Harley Davidson's experience, where high tariffs prevented the company from selling motorcycles in India, forcing them to build a plant there.
The president assured that his administration has sought to even out the trade imbalance, improving fair trade practices between the two nations.
Advertisement