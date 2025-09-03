TBO Tek's Strategic Acquisition: Classic Vacations Joins the Fold
TBO Tek, a travel distribution platform, announced the acquisition of US-based Classic Vacations from The Najafi Companies for up to USD 125 million. This move is aimed at expanding TBO's presence in North America and leveraging growth opportunities in the luxury travel market.
In a strategic move, TBO Tek, a prominent travel distribution platform, has signed an agreement to acquire Classic Vacations, a US-based luxury travel company. The deal, valued at up to USD 125 million, represents TBO's efforts to bolster its market presence in North America.
The acquisition aligns with TBO's strategy of pursuing both organic and inorganic growth. Ankush Nijhorwan, TBO's Co-founder and Joint Managing Director, emphasized the significance of integrating Classic Vacations to pursue further strategic alliances.
Classic Vacations, which reported a revenue of USD 111 million in 2024, will now leverage combined strengths with TBO to accelerate growth in the luxury travel market, ensuring seamless services for clients and partners on a global scale.
