METRO GSC India Unveils Futuristic Workspace in Pune

METRO Global Solution Center (GSC) India has inaugurated its modern office in Pune, signifying a crucial step in its mission to drive global impact. The cutting-edge space supports METRO's transformation by fostering innovation and collaboration, with a focus on delivering strategic solutions for METRO's global operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:53 IST
METRO Global Solution Center (GSC) India marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art office in Pune on September 2, 2025. The new facility is seen as a crucial step in driving global impact through collaborative growth and operational excellence.

Senior leaders from METRO AG and METRO GSC India, including Eric Riegger and Guillaume Deruyter, were present to celebrate the event. They praised the center for its role in METRO's transformation journey, highlighting its contributions to finance, marketing, IT, and strategy functions.

The new office, designed with advanced digital infrastructure and sustainability features, is expected to enhance agility, innovation, and employee well-being. METRO GSC India continues to focus on building future-ready capabilities that align with METRO's global strategy, supporting millions of customers worldwide.

