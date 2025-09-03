Left Menu

Global Currency Woes: Yen and Pound Under Pressure Amid Fiscal Concerns

The British pound and Japanese yen faced declines due to global fiscal worries and Japan's political instability. Rising debt fears led investors to sell long-dated bonds, impacting borrowing costs and currencies. Political developments in Japan and upcoming U.S. labor data add to market uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:13 IST
The British pound and yen continued their downward slide on Wednesday amid global concerns over fiscal health and political instability in Japan. Investors have grown anxious about rising government debt levels, prompting them to sell long-dated bonds in Europe and the U.S., further affecting global markets.

In Britain, the 30-year borrowing costs peaked at levels unseen since 1998, causing the pound to dip more than 1% on Tuesday. The underperformance extended as the currency traded lower, with analyst Ray Attrill highlighting a lack of market confidence ahead of an anticipated budget announcement.

Japan also saw currency turmoil when the yen fell following a political shake-up as Hiroshi Moriyama resigned, casting doubt on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's tenure. With economic concerns looming, the markets remained watchful of more data, particularly the upcoming U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which could influence future interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

