Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced a strategic collaboration with real estate giant Omaxe Limited to create a 158-key Gateway hotel in Dwarka, New Delhi. This project represents a significant expansion of IHCL's presence in the area.

The hotel will be constructed as part of The Omaxe State—a venture supported by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a public-private partnership. Scheduled for completion in 2027, it promises premier sporting infrastructure and lifestyle amenities.

Suma Venkatesh, IHCL's Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Development, highlighted the hotel's advantageous location near India's largest convention center and the forthcoming international cricket stadium, foreseeing great demand for quality hospitality solutions.

