Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Indian Hotels Company Ltd partners with Omaxe Limited to develop a greenfield 158-key Gateway hotel in Dwarka, New Delhi. The project, set to complete in 2027, will form part of The Omaxe State, a public-private venture with sporting infrastructure and a premium lifestyle experience, aiming to cater to growing hospitality demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:45 IST
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced a strategic collaboration with real estate giant Omaxe Limited to create a 158-key Gateway hotel in Dwarka, New Delhi. This project represents a significant expansion of IHCL's presence in the area.

The hotel will be constructed as part of The Omaxe State—a venture supported by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a public-private partnership. Scheduled for completion in 2027, it promises premier sporting infrastructure and lifestyle amenities.

Suma Venkatesh, IHCL's Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Development, highlighted the hotel's advantageous location near India's largest convention center and the forthcoming international cricket stadium, foreseeing great demand for quality hospitality solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

