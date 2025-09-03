Left Menu

Swiggy Expands Campus Streaks to Boost College Community Engagement

Swiggy is expanding its Campus Streaks campaign to over 4,800 campuses in 310 cities, aiming to engage college communities with food order targets. When students meet these targets, they can win Swiggy cash. The initiative has seen high organic engagement and is touted as a value-for-money community challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiggy, India's leading on-demand convenience platform, has announced a significant expansion of its Campus Streaks initiative. The campaign, originally piloted successfully, is now reaching over 4,800 campuses across 310 cities, including non-metro areas such as Bhopal, Patiala, and Vellore.

The program sets food order targets twice a week, encouraging entire college communities to participate collectively. Students can earn up to INR 75 in Swiggy cash for meeting these targets. Deepak Maloo, Swiggy's Vice President for Food Strategy, highlighted the powerful influence of peer networks in driving engagement, turning individual choices into group success.

Colleges like IIT Bombay and AIIMS New Delhi are among those generating the highest cashback earnings through active participation. Swiggy's initiative is perceived as a community-centric, value-for-money hack, with strong word-of-mouth encouraging further participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

