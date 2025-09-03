Left Menu

Unincorporated Sector Experiences Employment Decline in Q2 2025

Employment in unincorporated sector enterprises in India dropped to 12.85 crore in April-June 2025 from 13.13 crore in the previous quarter. This decline was attributed to fewer hired workers and reduced manufacturing performance. Despite a rise in self-employment, overall employment exceeded previous years' estimates.

Employment in India's unincorporated sector decreased significantly in the second quarter of 2025, falling to 12.85 crore from 13.13 crore in the previous quarter, according to the latest survey by the National Statistics Office.

The quarterly report highlights the fluctuation tied to a reduction in establishments engaging hired workers and a moderate drop in manufacturing performance. The sector saw a notable shift towards self-employment, with the share of working owners increasing during this period.

Notably, the digital adoption among unincorporated enterprises rose, as the internet usage climbed to 36.03 percent. Despite the quarterly drop, employment levels remained above annual estimates from previous years, reflecting an overall rise in the sector.

