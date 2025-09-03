Unincorporated Sector Experiences Employment Decline in Q2 2025

Employment in India's unincorporated sector decreased significantly in the second quarter of 2025, falling to 12.85 crore from 13.13 crore in the previous quarter, according to the latest survey by the National Statistics Office.

The quarterly report highlights the fluctuation tied to a reduction in establishments engaging hired workers and a moderate drop in manufacturing performance. The sector saw a notable shift towards self-employment, with the share of working owners increasing during this period.

Notably, the digital adoption among unincorporated enterprises rose, as the internet usage climbed to 36.03 percent. Despite the quarterly drop, employment levels remained above annual estimates from previous years, reflecting an overall rise in the sector.