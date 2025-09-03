India's FDI Surge: A Deep Dive into the Latest Numbers

According to recent government data, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India has surged by 15% to reach USD 18.62 billion during the April-June period of this fiscal year. Notably, investment from the United States almost tripled, standing at USD 5.61 billion, despite ongoing tariff issues.

This quarter's total FDI, which includes equity inflows and reinvested earnings, was recorded at USD 25.2 billion, showcasing a growth from the USD 22.5 billion seen in the same timeframe the previous year. Major investing countries included Singapore, Mauritius, and Cyprus.

Sectoral analysis reveals that computer software and hardware sectors attracted the most investment, valued at USD 5.4 billion. Furthermore, Karnataka topped the list of regions with the highest FDI influx of USD 5.69 billion during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)