Left Menu

India's FDI Surge: A Deep Dive into the Latest Numbers

Foreign Direct Investment in India increased by 15% to USD 18.62 billion during April-June this year. The US, the leading source, tripled its investment to USD 5.61 billion. Significant inflows were seen in sectors like software, hardware, and services, with Karnataka receiving the highest regional investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:04 IST
India's FDI Surge: A Deep Dive into the Latest Numbers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to recent government data, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India has surged by 15% to reach USD 18.62 billion during the April-June period of this fiscal year. Notably, investment from the United States almost tripled, standing at USD 5.61 billion, despite ongoing tariff issues.

This quarter's total FDI, which includes equity inflows and reinvested earnings, was recorded at USD 25.2 billion, showcasing a growth from the USD 22.5 billion seen in the same timeframe the previous year. Major investing countries included Singapore, Mauritius, and Cyprus.

Sectoral analysis reveals that computer software and hardware sectors attracted the most investment, valued at USD 5.4 billion. Furthermore, Karnataka topped the list of regions with the highest FDI influx of USD 5.69 billion during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm

Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm

 India
2
Dollar Dips: Weak Labor Demand Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Dips: Weak Labor Demand Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy

Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Tech Stocks Surge Amid Favorable Antitrust Ruling for Alphabet

Tech Stocks Surge Amid Favorable Antitrust Ruling for Alphabet

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025