Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

The railway ministry's latest endeavor to modernize ticket examiner operations has arrived in the form of a biometric-attendance system, earning praise from the train ticket examiners' union for its efficiency and authenticity.

Implemented at various lobbies, the system ensures accurate and verifiable attendance, aiding in operational streamlining across key railway networks. The Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction is the latest to adopt this technology, reflecting a broader strategy to enhance accountability.

Sanjay Singh, national president of the Indian Railway Ticket Checking Staff Organisation, praised the move, acknowledging its potential to maintain the integrity of the workforce. The ministry emphasises the system's benefits, including real-time tracking and seamless integration with duty rosters.

