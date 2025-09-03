Volatile Bond Yields Soften Amidst Global Market Concerns

Euro zone bond yields concluded a tumultuous day on Wednesday with declines, as global market selloffs dwindled thanks to U.S. labor market data suggesting a possible Federal Reserve rate cut. Initially, Germany's 30-year yield surged to a 14-year peak of 3.4340% before reversing course, dropping nearly 5 basis points to 3.37%.

France and Italy's long-dated bond yields mirrored Germany's trajectory, reaching multi-year highs before declining, down around 6 basis points at 4.45% and 4.61%, respectively. Similar patterns were observed in U.S. Treasuries and British gilts, while Germany's 10-year benchmark yield fell nearly 5 basis points to 2.74%.

While long-dated bond yields have recently surged, Wednesday brought some stability. However, concerns over high national debts, political instability, and reduced demand for long-dated debt linger. Investors are anticipating significant bond issuance from Germany, Japan, and the U.S., amid political uncertainty in France and Japan poised to affect market dynamics.

