Piyush Goyal Meets EPCs, Industry to Tackle Tariff Barriers and Boost Exports

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today chaired a high-level meeting with representatives of Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and Industry Associations to deliberate on the challenges posed by rising global tariffs and to chart a forward-looking strategy to safeguard India’s trade interests. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the Department of Commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Addressing Rising Tariffs and Market Challenges

The meeting focused on the recent tariff hikes imposed on select Indian products by several trading partners. Exporters raised concerns that such tariff barriers were eroding the price competitiveness of Indian goods in crucial global markets. Industry leaders stressed the need for sector-specific interventions to mitigate the adverse impacts and ensure stability for exporters.

Shri Goyal reassured participants that the Government is fully committed to protecting Indian exporters and is actively engaging with international stakeholders to resolve tariff disputes through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms. He emphasized that India would pursue all diplomatic and trade avenues to ensure fair access for its products in overseas markets.

Sector-Specific Feedback from Industry

The session saw inputs from EPCs and associations across diverse sectors, including:

Textiles and Apparel: Concerns about losing market share to competitors due to differential tariff structures.

Engineering Goods: Rising tariffs on machinery and auto components affecting exports to developed economies.

Gems & Jewellery: Barriers impacting India’s traditional dominance in global jewellery markets.

Leather and Footwear: Increased duties affecting competitiveness against Southeast Asian exporters.

Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory and tariff hurdles impeding access to emerging markets.

Agriculture and Allied Products: Concerns over non-tariff barriers and new sanitary regulations in importing nations.

Services Sector: Issues related to mobility restrictions and compliance costs for IT and professional services.

Industry representatives acknowledged the Government’s proactive consultative approach and pledged full cooperation in enhancing India’s export resilience.

Government’s Strategic Approach

Shri Goyal outlined a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen India’s trade position:

Encouraging exporters to upgrade product quality and adhere to global standards .

Promoting supply chain diversification to reduce overdependence on a few markets.

Exploring alternative export destinations in Africa, Latin America, and West Asia.

Enhancing India’s participation in global value chains to increase integration with international trade networks.

Leveraging ease of doing business reforms, digital trade facilitation, and policy interventions to lower costs for exporters.

Building Long-Term Export Resilience

The Minister highlighted that India’s long-term vision underlines strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities while boosting exports to drive sustainable growth. He underscored the importance of innovation, skilling, and technology adoption to make Indian products globally competitive.

“India will continue to stand by its exporters. Our approach will remain proactive, consultative, and forward-looking. Together, we will convert challenges into opportunities and ensure India’s rightful place as a leading global trade hub,” Shri Goyal said.

Consensus on Collaboration

There was broad consensus among all stakeholders on the need for collaborative problem-solving mechanisms. The Government assured exporters that sectoral concerns will be addressed with targeted interventions, backed by timely policy support.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to build export competitiveness, expand market access, and enhance resilience in the face of evolving global trade dynamics.