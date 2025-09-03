Tragedy Strikes as Live Wire Ignites Truck in Gautam Buddha Nagar

A fatal incident unfolded in Gautam Buddha Nagar as a truck, coming into contact with a live electrical wire, went up in flames. The tragic event resulted in the death of the truck's helper and left the driver severely injured.

The catastrophe occurred in the Bisrakh police station jurisdiction, prompting swift action from the emergency services. They responded efficiently by cutting the power supply to put out the fire. The driver, identified as Yatin from Aligarh, and the helper, Monu from Chhijarsi village in Noida, were rescued from the fiery wreckage and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, Monu succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Yatin continues to fight for his life. The swift removal of the truck helped restore traffic in the affected area.

