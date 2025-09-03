Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Live Wire Ignites Truck in Gautam Buddha Nagar

A fatal accident in Gautam Buddha Nagar occurred when a truck caught fire after coming into contact with a live wire, killing the helper and injuring the driver. The incident required immediate response from emergency services to control the fire and restore traffic flow in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Live Wire Ignites Truck in Gautam Buddha Nagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal incident unfolded in Gautam Buddha Nagar as a truck, coming into contact with a live electrical wire, went up in flames. The tragic event resulted in the death of the truck's helper and left the driver severely injured.

The catastrophe occurred in the Bisrakh police station jurisdiction, prompting swift action from the emergency services. They responded efficiently by cutting the power supply to put out the fire. The driver, identified as Yatin from Aligarh, and the helper, Monu from Chhijarsi village in Noida, were rescued from the fiery wreckage and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, Monu succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Yatin continues to fight for his life. The swift removal of the truck helped restore traffic in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

