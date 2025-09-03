Fish Farming in Cameroon: A New Era of Growth, Jobs, and Food Security

Along Cameroon’s coastal and south-western regions, fish ponds are no longer just sites of small-scale food production. They are fast becoming vibrant centres of opportunity and economic transformation, breathing new life into rural communities. This momentum is being driven by the Livestock and Fish Farming Value Chain Development Project (PD-CVEP), a flagship initiative funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to the tune of €84 million, and implemented by Cameroon’s Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (MINEPIA).

Breakthrough in African Catfish Farming

At the heart of this transformation lies a specially developed strain of African catfish (clarias). Produced by Cameroon’s Agricultural Research Institute for Development (IRAD), the strain represents a turning point in aquaculture. Unlike earlier varieties, the new fish grow rapidly—reaching harvest weight in just five to six months, compared to eight or nine previously. They also have a higher survival rate (80–85% compared to 60%) and reduced fat content, which improves both taste and marketability.

Each female broodstock can produce 15,000–20,000 fry per cycle, and up to three cycles annually, ensuring sustainable and large-scale production. Since October 2024, more than 115,000 fry have already been produced and sold by 50 hatcheries participating in the project’s pre-extension phase.

Empowering Women and Youth

For women and young farmers, the project has opened new pathways to financial independence. In Limbé, fish farmer Fanta Njifondjou Oumarou expressed her optimism:

“The support given by the Project is encouraging us to go further. Today, I feel better equipped to make a profit from fish farming.”

By targeting inclusivity, the initiative has helped hundreds of beneficiaries gain technical knowledge, financial resilience, and access to new markets.

Training for an Entire Value Chain

PD-CVEP goes beyond just providing broodstock. It is building a complete fish farming ecosystem. Already, 280 fish farmers across Cameroon have been trained in areas such as hatchery management, aquaculture feed, floating cage farming, reproduction techniques, and business management. The project aims to create self-sustaining fish farms that contribute to national food security and job creation.

According to AfDB projections, the project’s strategic goal is to increase Cameroon’s fish production by 10,000 tons annually by 2027, reducing dependence on costly imports.

Expanding the Gene Pool

To scale up impact, an AfDB mission in April 2025 recommended boosting supplies of improved broodstock. Under a new agreement with IRAD, 15,000 broodstock (12,000 clarias and 3,000 tilapia) will be distributed to hatcheries nationwide. A tripartite collaboration between IRAD, the Project, and MINEPIA ensures rigorous monitoring, supported by digital data collection systems for transparency and traceability.

In Douala, beneficiary Hermine Kemedeu Tchuileu welcomed the new strains:

“These are reliable fish that grow faster and avoid many of the problems of the old strains. This will transform our production.”

Boosting Market Opportunities

The benefits are also being felt in Cameroon’s markets and restaurants. Vendors like Ms. Moukoudi Mbappé Dolie, who sells grilled fish in Douala, report higher demand:

“The flesh stays firm after grilling, the flavour appeals to customers, and my income has increased significantly.”

Yet, challenges remain. A recent field visit to the Deïdo and Dakar markets in Douala revealed unhygienic working conditions for fishmongers. In response, PD-CVEP is financing the upgrading of sales facilities, with hygienic counters, access to ice and running water, and improved security.

As Marthe Epoko, a vendor at Deïdo market, explained:

“Working in better conditions isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity. Clean counters will help us preserve the fish and sell with dignity.”

Building Regional Hubs for Sustainability

Long-term improvements are underway in Bamenda, Yaoundé, and Foumban, where regional fish farms are being upgraded into strategic supply centres. These hubs will distribute quality fry to hundreds of farmers, strengthening Cameroon’s aquaculture infrastructure.

According to Victor Viban Banah, regional delegate of MINEPIA for the coastal region:

“It is essential that traceability, broodstock performance, and fry quality are guaranteed. This project is crucial for the future of our aquaculture sector.”

A Model for Rural Transformation

What makes PD-CVEP unique is its integrated vision. It combines scientific innovation, training, infrastructure development, and social inclusion. By equipping farmers, empowering women and youth, improving market facilities, and ensuring genetic quality, the initiative is more than a project—it is a development ecosystem.

Cameroon’s fish farmers are now at the forefront of an agricultural revolution, and the country is positioning itself to reduce import dependence, improve food security, and create lasting jobs in rural areas.