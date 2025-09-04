Transformative GST Reforms Propel India's Economic Evolution

Mahindra Group CEO Anish Shah lauded India's latest GST reforms as a watershed moment in the country's tax system evolution. Announced by the GST Council, these changes promise to simplify tax compliance, expand affordability, and energize consumption.

The streamlined two-rate tax structure focuses on essentials such as food, health, and agriculture, reinforcing governmental commitments to ease of living and business. Key sectors, including automobiles, agriculture, and healthcare, are set to benefit, invigorating job creation and sustainable growth.

Shah praised this initiative as aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'citizen-centric, future-ready Bharat,' setting the stage for equitable growth leading up to 2047. The reforms endeavor to correct long-standing duty structures, enabling industry growth with newfound confidence.