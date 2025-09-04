Left Menu

Dollar Decline: Fed's Labor Concerns Influence Global Currency Markets

The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies following data showing a drop in job openings, fueling speculation of Federal Reserve monetary policy easing. With focus on labor conditions, expectations of a rate cut rose. Currency markets responded as bond yields fell and the euro, yen, and Swiss franc gained.

The U.S. dollar experienced declines against the yen and Swiss franc as economic reports highlighted a weakening labor market. The U.S. Labor Department revealed greater-than-expected drops in job openings to 7.181 million for July, fostering anticipation of eased monetary policy actions by the Federal Reserve.

Eugene Epstein of Moneycorp suggested continued dollar weakening if labor conditions remain poor, as indicators suggest possible dovish actions by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This sentiment was reinforced by the dollar's slide—0.2% against the yen and 0.06% against the Swiss franc—following weak non-farm and JOLTS data.

Currency markets saw the euro increase by 0.14% against the dollar and the pound rise by 0.38%. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields dropped, with the 2-year note yield falling to 3.615% and the 10-year to 4.217%. The dollar index fell to 98.165, reflecting the broader impact on currency valuations.

