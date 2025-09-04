Left Menu

Dollar Steadies Amid Bond Market Turmoil and Rate Cut Expectations

The U.S. dollar steadied in a volatile week as investors grappled with bond market concerns while assessing weakening labor market data. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates, with traders pricing a 97% chance of a cut this month. Bond market movements and fiscal health concerns dominate discussions.

04-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar held firm on Thursday, navigating a tumultuous week marked by bond market unrest and fluctuating investor sentiment. The market anticipates a Federal Reserve rate cut, with the labor market's weakening as a crucial factor.

Traders have priced in a 97% likelihood of a rate cut this month, an increase from 89% a week earlier, according to CME FedWatch. The dollar remained stable in Asian trading hours, although investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. payrolls report.

Global bond markets have faced scrutiny as yields climbed, reflecting fiscal concerns in major economies. However, a successful auction of Japanese government bonds and dovish comments from policymakers have calmed some fears, sparking a rally in Treasuries.

