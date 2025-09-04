Left Menu

Tragic Collision: A Family's Journey Cut Short

A devastating accident in Ochira claimed the lives of Prince Thomas and his two children after their SUV collided with a KSRTC bus. While returning from Kochi airport, the mishap occurred on the National Highway. Three others are critically injured. Investigations suggest possible driver fatigue.

Updated: 04-09-2025 11:09 IST
  • India

A heart-wrenching accident unfolded on Thursday when a family's SUV collided with a KSRTC bus in Ochira, resulting in the tragic deaths of three family members, including two children. The incident took place on the National Highway stretch while the family was returning from Kochi airport.

Prince Thomas, his son Athul, and daughter Alka, residents of Thevalkara in Kollam, were identified as the deceased. They were heading home after seeing off a relative when their vehicle collided head-on with the bus coming from Kollam en route to Cherthala at around 6:30 a.m.

The accident left both vehicles severely damaged, and local residents played a crucial role in rescuing the injured from the wreckage. While three individuals are currently undergoing critical treatment at a private hospital, an investigation is underway. Preliminary findings, including CCTV footage, suggest driver fatigue may have been a factor, though the precise cause is pending a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

