GST Cut on Dairy Products: A Win for Consumers and Farmers
Mother Dairy announces it will transfer the benefits from a GST cut on various dairy products to consumers. This reduction aims to enhance affordability and accessibility, promoting packaged dairy goods. It also opens more market opportunities for farmers, boosting demand for safe, quality products.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:30 IST
Mother Dairy has pledged to pass on the benefits of a recent reduction in GST on various dairy products to its consumers.
The prominent dairy firm, which recorded a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore last year, supports the Union Government's decision to lower GST rates on items including paneer, cheese, and ghee.
The move is expected to make value-added dairy products more affordable and accessible, strengthening demand and creating market opportunities for farmers, as noted by Managing Director Manish Bandlish.
