GST Cut on Dairy Products: A Win for Consumers and Farmers

Mother Dairy has pledged to pass on the benefits of a recent reduction in GST on various dairy products to its consumers.

The prominent dairy firm, which recorded a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore last year, supports the Union Government's decision to lower GST rates on items including paneer, cheese, and ghee.

The move is expected to make value-added dairy products more affordable and accessible, strengthening demand and creating market opportunities for farmers, as noted by Managing Director Manish Bandlish.