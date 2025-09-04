Left Menu

GST Cut on Dairy Products: A Win for Consumers and Farmers

Mother Dairy announces it will transfer the benefits from a GST cut on various dairy products to consumers. This reduction aims to enhance affordability and accessibility, promoting packaged dairy goods. It also opens more market opportunities for farmers, boosting demand for safe, quality products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:30 IST
GST Cut on Dairy Products: A Win for Consumers and Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mother Dairy has pledged to pass on the benefits of a recent reduction in GST on various dairy products to its consumers.

The prominent dairy firm, which recorded a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore last year, supports the Union Government's decision to lower GST rates on items including paneer, cheese, and ghee.

The move is expected to make value-added dairy products more affordable and accessible, strengthening demand and creating market opportunities for farmers, as noted by Managing Director Manish Bandlish.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Pursuit of Peace: Navigating Complexities Between Russia and Ukraine

Trump's Pursuit of Peace: Navigating Complexities Between Russia and Ukraine

 Global
2
Gas Giants Unite: China and Russia's Energy Alliance Defies US Pressure

Gas Giants Unite: China and Russia's Energy Alliance Defies US Pressure

 Global
3
BrowserStack Shines in Forbes Cloud 100 2025 Rankings

BrowserStack Shines in Forbes Cloud 100 2025 Rankings

 Ireland
4
Arunachal Leaders Applaud Next-Gen GST for Economic Boost

Arunachal Leaders Applaud Next-Gen GST for Economic Boost

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025