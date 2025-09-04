Left Menu

SpiceJet and Gulf Air Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Connectivity

SpiceJet has entered into an interline agreement with Gulf Air, enhancing connectivity for passengers across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. The deal allows passengers to book connecting flights under a single itinerary starting next year, boosting convenience and travel options across both airlines' networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:30 IST
SpiceJet and Gulf Air Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Connectivity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
SpiceJet and Gulf Air have inked an interline agreement, a strategic partnership poised to expand travel options for passengers. This collaboration enables SpiceJet travellers to tap into Gulf Air's extensive network, while Gulf Air customers gain robust access to Indian destinations through SpiceJet's domestic routes.

In an announcement, SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh highlighted that the agreement represents a significant leap in global connectivity. Starting soon, passengers can book seamless journeys across different airlines under a unified itinerary, providing new travel conveniences and more comprehensive network coverage.

Gulf Air Group CEO Jeffrey Goh emphasized Bahrain's pivotal role as a central hub. He stated that the partnership is geared toward fostering greater connectivity and cultural exchange, promising enhanced travel experiences for leisure and business passengers venturing between Bahrain and India, and further afield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

