AfDB Reaffirms Climate Commitment as Africa Sets Bold Agenda at Climate Week

The African Development Bank (AfDB) reaffirmed its determination to accelerate Africa’s climate action during the opening of Climate Week 2025 in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, as leaders from across the continent and beyond called for urgent implementation of global climate pledges. The five-day gathering is seen as a critical lead-up to the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), set to take place in the same city from 8–10 September.

A Decisive Departure for Africa

Setting the tone, Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie declared that Africa was embracing “a decisive departure from the past” with a vision rooted in prosperity and innovation. He outlined a bold agenda of integrated electricity markets powered by the continent’s vast mineral wealth, transformed food systems, and stronger leadership roles for women and youth.

“Here, we will champion a new vision for Africa,” President Selassie told delegates, which included government leaders, international organizations, and development partners. He invited experts to help shape Africa’s climate leadership, highlighting the ingenuity and scale Africa offers to the world.

Global Finance and Equity in Climate Action

Noura Hamladji, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC, pressed wealthy nations to move beyond promises and make their $1.3 trillion annual climate finance pledge by 2035 a practical reality. “It must become implementable, delivered faster, and designed for purpose,” she said, noting that Africa has already shown—through projects in Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia—how climate initiatives can generate jobs, drive growth, improve health outcomes, and expand access to clean energy.

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, stressed the urgency of ensuring fair finance, effective technology transfer, and capacity building. He emphasized that the AU is resolute in its leadership: “The time for decisive action is fleeting. The African Union is committed to forging strong partnerships on this critical journey.”

An Inclusive Platform for Action

Fitsum Assefa, Ethiopia’s Planning and Development Minister, described Climate Week as a platform bringing together governments, civil society, academia, the private sector, and local communities. She expressed hope that Addis Ababa would be remembered as a turning point where “on-the-ground results shape global progress.”

AfDB’s Central Role

Prof. Anthony Nyong, Director of the AfDB’s Climate Change and Green Growth Department, cautioned that climate impacts are advancing faster than current solutions. Representing multilateral development banks, he pledged that AfDB will ensure Africa has timely access to climate finance and technical assistance.

“The time for words has passed,” Nyong said. “The time for bold action and inclusive action is now.” AfDB has co-organized key sessions during Climate Week and is spearheading Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Clinics, helping countries strengthen policy alignment, build capacity, and prepare investment-ready climate projects.

Youth at the Forefront

Youth voices also rang clear in Addis Ababa. Marcele Oliveira, COP30 Youth Climate Champion from Brazil, delivered a powerful appeal for collective responsibility. “We are not just the future; we are the present,” she said. “Implementation is collective action... everybody working together. It is not easy, but it is necessary.”

Building Momentum Toward COP30

Running until 7 September, Climate Week 2025 features an Implementation Forum, peer-learning exchanges, and technical NDC sessions. The outcomes are expected to feed into the Second Africa Climate Summit and ultimately into COP30, to be hosted in Belem, Brazil, from 10–21 November 2025.

With Africa’s population projected to double by 2050, leaders stress that the stakes could not be higher. The commitments made in Addis Ababa will shape how Africa balances development, resilience, and decarbonization, while also pressing the international community to match ambition with action.