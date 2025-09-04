Tragedy Strikes Lisbon: Funicular Crash Claims 17 Lives

In a tragic incident on a hillside railway in Lisbon, at least 17 people died and 21 were injured. Authorities in Portugal have commenced an investigation into the cause of the accident, while flags flown at half-mast bore testament to the national mourning declared across the country.

Concern grows over the funicular's braking mechanisms, with some alleging potential issues with haulage cable tension. However, officials assert that strict maintenance protocols have always been followed. A municipal company, Carris, confirmed comprehensive maintenance and inspection schedules were in place.

The shocking crash has left the city reeling, amid concerns of cable failure. The funicular, a historical symbol, is vital to Lisbon's tourist infrastructure, riding nearly 3 million passengers yearly. The tragic loss, sparking questions and sorrow, has cast a shadow over the city's bustling tourist season.