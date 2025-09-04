Global Markets: Emerging Trends and Turbulences

On Thursday, emerging market stocks displayed a mixed performance as investors evaluated the Federal Reserve's signals suggesting softer monetary policy. Meanwhile, China's market endured a third consecutive day of decline, diverging from the general trend.

The advance in Indian equities, recording a 1% rise at market opening, was attributed to the government's decision to cut consumer taxes. This move aims to enhance domestic demand and counterbalance adverse effects of U.S. tariffs.

Globally, emerging markets anticipate an easing of rates, following likely cuts by the Federal Reserve, signifying a potential uplift in investor sentiment. Analysts remain focused on U.S. labor data, which continues to influence market volatility.

