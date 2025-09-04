DPIIT and ICICI Bank Partner to Boost Startup Ecosystem with New Accelerator

In a major step toward strengthening India’s startup ecosystem, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICICI Bank. The collaboration aims to provide robust support to startups and innovators by offering access to mentoring, funding opportunities, and business development resources through a structured engagement programme.

Startup Engagement Programme on Startup India Portal

As part of the MoU, ICICI Bank will design and launch a Startup Engagement Programme, which will be hosted on the Startup India portal, the government’s flagship platform for fostering entrepreneurship. The programme will be integrated with Startup India’s broader visibility initiatives, ensuring maximum reach among DPIIT-recognised startups across India.

Startup India will play a key role in amplifying communication and providing outreach, helping entrepreneurs discover and participate in the programme seamlessly.

Access to ICICI Bank Accelerator Facility

The initiative will allow selected startups to gain access to ICICI Bank’s Mumbai-based accelerator facility, which includes dedicated workspace and infrastructure. Startups will be able to benefit from:

Structured curriculum and mentorship by industry leaders and domain experts.

Pilot opportunities with ICICI Bank’s business units to validate product-market fit.

Networking platforms with venture capital firms, angel investors, and potential enterprise clients.

Workshops and showcases focused on sector-specific innovations and industry challenges.

This accelerator-driven approach will particularly benefit product-based startups, enabling them to refine offerings, achieve operational scale, and prepare for sustained growth.

A Boost for Early- and Growth-Stage Startups

The partnership will provide a tailored engagement roadmap for startups at both early and growth stages. By combining ICICI Bank’s corporate network with Startup India’s policy support, the programme will help entrepreneurs overcome common barriers in fundraising, client acquisition, and go-to-market strategy.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, emphasized its transformative potential:

“This partnership with ICICI Bank is about creating lasting impact through meaningful engagement with startups. It opens up new channels of support for early- and growth-stage entrepreneurs who are working to transform India’s industrial and financial landscape through technology and innovation.”

Significance for India’s Startup Ecosystem

The MoU comes at a time when India’s startup ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with over 1.25 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups spread across diverse sectors including fintech, deeptech, agritech, healthtech, and clean energy. By linking financial institutions like ICICI Bank with startups, the initiative creates a pathway for industry–startup collaboration, which is critical for scaling innovations into commercially viable solutions.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. (BSE: ICICIBANK, NSE: ICICIBANK, NYSE: IBN) is one of India’s leading private sector banks. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank reported total assets of ₹21,23,839 crore, underscoring its strong financial base and wide-ranging presence in India’s banking sector. Its involvement in startup acceleration reflects a growing trend of corporates actively engaging with India’s innovation ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

The DPIIT–ICICI Bank partnership underscores the government’s continued commitment to fostering Atmanirbhar Bharat by empowering startups to innovate, scale, and compete globally. For startups, this initiative not only provides access to resources and mentorship but also strengthens their prospects for entering mainstream markets.

By integrating public policy with private sector expertise, the initiative is expected to play a crucial role in shaping India’s next wave of unicorns and deeptech enterprises, while also creating jobs and contributing to the country’s economic growth.