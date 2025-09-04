Left Menu

Cess Controversy: Allegations of State Deprivation in Tax Sharing

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien criticized the central government for not sharing cess tax collections with states, calling it 'loot.' Cess, accounting for 26% of Gross Tax Revenue, remains with the union government without distribution to states, prompting concerns of deprivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:34 IST
Cess Controversy: Allegations of State Deprivation in Tax Sharing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has raised serious concerns over the lack of distribution of cess tax collections to states, referring to the practice as 'loot.' His remarks, posted on social media platform X, highlight that cess constitutes 26% of Gross Tax Revenue, yet is not shared with states.

O'Brien pointed out the significant increase in the proportion of cess, which grew from 10% in 2011 to 26% in 2022, suggesting that states are being deprived of their rightful revenue share. His comments come in the wake of the GST Council's decision to implement a new two-tier tax rate structure from September 22.

This development follows concerns from opposition-ruled states regarding the revenue implications and the absence of a compensation mechanism, although a consensus was reached to reduce tax rates for the benefit of the general public.

TRENDING

1
Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety

Tyre GST Rate Cut: A Boost for Economical Mobility and Road Safety

 India
2
IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%

IPL Ticket Prices Surge as GST Hits 40%

 India
3
Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation

Polygon Unveils POL: Revolutionizing Blockchain with Indian Innovation

 India
4
Veterans at the Helm: Redefining Europe's Defence Tech

Veterans at the Helm: Redefining Europe's Defence Tech

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025