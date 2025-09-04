Diplomatic Strain: Australia and Iran's Tense Relations

The relationship between Australia and Iran has entered a tense phase as bilateral ties are officially downgraded. According to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Tehran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Australia's ambassador has departed from Iran.

This diplomatic fallout follows Australia's recent expulsion of Iran's ambassador, a move driven by allegations that the Islamic Republic orchestrated two antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

The reciprocal downgrading of diplomatic relations marks a significant escalation in tensions as both nations grapple with the implications of these serious accusations.