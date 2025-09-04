Diplomatic Strain: Australia and Iran's Tense Relations
Australia's diplomatic relationship with Iran has deteriorated amid accusations of Iranian involvement in antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. Following the expulsion of Iran's ambassador by Australia, Iran has reciprocated by downgrading ties and recalling its ambassador from Canberra.
The relationship between Australia and Iran has entered a tense phase as bilateral ties are officially downgraded. According to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Tehran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Australia's ambassador has departed from Iran.
This diplomatic fallout follows Australia's recent expulsion of Iran's ambassador, a move driven by allegations that the Islamic Republic orchestrated two antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.
The reciprocal downgrading of diplomatic relations marks a significant escalation in tensions as both nations grapple with the implications of these serious accusations.
