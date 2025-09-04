Mobile Vans Bring Relief: Subsidised Onion Sales in Mumbai

In an effort to curb retail inflation, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) has commenced selling onions at subsidised rates through mobile vans across Mumbai. This initiative, launched on Thursday, makes essential culinary items more affordable for consumers.

The mobile vans will traverse various wards within Mumbai, selling onions at rates below the current market prices. An NCCF official disclosed that daily sales are expected to reach approximately 10 tonnes. The measure aims to control retail inflation, echoing efforts from the previous year when onion prices soared to Rs 100 per kg.

Expanding the initiative, the government has also started subsidised onion sales at Rs 24 per kg in Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, after inaugurating the mobile vans in Delhi, stated that around 25 tonnes of onions from the buffer stock will be distributed through cooperative agencies to ensure affordability for consumers.