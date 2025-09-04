Boosting Connectivity and Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh through Aviation Enhancements
Arunachal Pradesh's Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja has called for improved connectivity in the state by expanding routes, upgrading airports, and deploying CISF personnel. He emphasized the need for small aircraft with STOL systems and proposed helicopter ambulance services while highlighting benefits for tourism and agriculture.
Arunachal Pradesh's Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja has urged the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to enhance connectivity in the frontier state by expanding routes, upgrading airports, and deploying advanced landing grounds (ALGs) facilities.
Addressing the North-East Aviation Summit, Raja emphasized the importance of runway extensions and Instrument Landing Systems at Tezu Airport and ALGs like Ziro and Mechuka. The minister advocated for the induction of small aircraft with short take-off and landing (STOL) systems, essential for these dual-purpose ALGs catering to both civilian and defense needs.
Raja also called for the immediate deployment of CISF personnel at key airports, citing the specialized nature of airport security. Furthermore, he suggested establishing a State Industrial Security Force with CISF-like training and an Aviation Security Training Centre in Itanagar. Highlighting the benefits of improved aviation for healthcare and tourism, he proposed a helicopter ambulance service stationed at Guwahati and direct helicopter and flight services to key tourist destinations to boost the sector.
