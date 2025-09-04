Left Menu

Controversial GST Hike on Premium Air Travel Sparks IATA Outcry

The IATA criticizes the recent decision to increase GST on non-economy flight tickets in India from 12% to 18%. The aviation industry fears this hike could negatively impact premium travel and route viability, despite India's booming aviation market with expected passenger traffic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:37 IST
Controversial GST Hike on Premium Air Travel Sparks IATA Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed disappointment following a decision to raise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on non-economy class flight tickets in India. The GST Council's move, effective from September 22, elevates the tax from 12% to 18%, a decision IATA views as lacking justification.

The GST increase could inhibit premium travel growth, impacting route viability amid an otherwise blossoming Indian aviation sector, remarked Sheldon Hee, IATA's Regional VP for Asia Pacific. India's aviation industry, pivotal to its economic growth, could suffer from diminished demand and profitability as a result.

Despite the premium sector being less sensitive to price changes, Jitin Makkar of ICRA noted potential downtrading to economy class due to the new tax rate. The development comes as India, the third-largest aviation market, projects a passenger traffic surge to 500 million by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

Amrit Lal Clinches PGTI Next Gen Title in Thrilling Patna Showdown

 India
2
Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu

 India
3
IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

IGPL Tees Off: Revolutionizing Golf in India

 India
4
Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

Tragic Accident in Berlin: Car Injures Several

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025