Tragic Accident Claims Life of Deputy Manager at JSW Steel Plant

A deputy manager at JSW Steel Ltd's Raigarh district plant tragically died in an accident on Thursday morning. The incident was reported at the sinter plant section located in Naharpali village, falling under Bhupdeopur police station limits.

Prabhat Patel, Sub-Division Officer of Police (SDOP) in Kharsia town, disclosed the details. The victim, Ravindra Dansena, aged 43, was transported urgently to Jindal Fortis Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Authorities sent his body to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination and have commenced a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this fatal event.