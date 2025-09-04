Iran-Australia Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Arson Accusations

In a recent diplomatic standoff, Iran has downgraded its relations with Australia following Australia's expulsion of the Iranian ambassador. This move comes in response to accusations that Iran orchestrated antisemitic arson attacks in Australian cities, a charge Tehran denies.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that the operations at Australia's embassy in Tehran are suspended, with diplomats relocated safely to a third country. The decision marks a significant diplomatic reaction, reminiscent of actions not seen since World War Two.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has firmly rejected the allegations, labeling them as 'ridiculous and baseless.' Despite the reduction in diplomatic presence, Tehran's embassy in Canberra remains operational, ensuring consular services continue to be provided.