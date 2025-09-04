Left Menu

GST Reform 2.0 Signals Economic Boost Through Simplified Tax Structure

The GST Council has simplified India's indirect tax structure, reducing slabs from four to two, effective September 22. This reform aims to improve compliance and demand, benefiting sectors like consumer staples and retail. Analysts predict a positive impact on GDP growth and inflation reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:15 IST
GST Reform 2.0 Signals Economic Boost Through Simplified Tax Structure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The GST Council's recent overhaul aims to streamline India's indirect tax regime by simplifying the tax structure from four slabs to two. Essentials are now taxed at 5%, while other goods are at 18%, with luxury items facing a 40% levy. These changes, effective September 22, aim to spur demand and compliance.

The reform's anticipated impact on GDP growth and inflation stem from combined policies, including prior income tax cuts and monetary accommodation. Industry leaders and financial analysts project a modest rise in GDP, potentially gaining 0.1-0.2 percentage points, alongside a significant impact on inflation rates.

The revamped tax framework is expected to benefit several sectors, particularly consumer staples, retail, and automotive industries. The simplification attempts to curtail compliance burdens, boosting disposable income among consumers, which in turn, should mitigate sluggish private sector capital expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

Tamil Nadu Embraces GST Reforms: A Boost for Economy and Trade

 India
2
India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; there are huge job opportunities too: PM Narendra Modi.

India can dominate global online gaming market, if done in a right manner; t...

 India
3
Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

Yamuna Inundation: Gautam Buddh Nagar's Swift Flood Response

 India
4
Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at 2025 World Championships

Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025