Wall Street Faces Volatility Amid Mixed Corporate Forecasts and Economic Data

Wall Street's major indexes anticipated a muted opening due to an underwhelming private payroll report, and Salesforce's underperforming revenue forecast. Investors are closely monitoring economic indicators, as interest rate cuts seem imminent. Meanwhile, American Eagle Outfitters experienced a stock surge following a strong sales forecast.

Updated: 04-09-2025 18:36 IST
Wall Street's leading indexes were poised for an unclear opening on Thursday, heavily influenced by a weaker-than-expected private payrolls report and a disappointing revenue forecast from Salesforce. The cloud company's shares plummeted after its third-quarter revenue prediction fell short of Wall Street estimates, highlighting challenges in monetizing its AI offerings.

Meanwhile, private payrolls in the U.S. rose less than anticipated in August, complicating the labor market scenario and prompting higher weekly jobless claims. Despite this, trader confidence in a September interest rate cut remained robust at 97%. Investors' sentiment had already been affected by July's weak job statistics and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's acknowledgment of growing employment risks.

Investors are eagerly awaiting Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, with expectations of further clarity on the labor market's health. Additionally, American Eagle Outfitters saw a remarkable 23% rise in shares, propelled by a promising sales forecast bolstered by celebrity partnerships.

