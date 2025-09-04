Left Menu

India Advances Electronics Self-Reliance with New Li-ion Battery Plant

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched TDK Corporation's Li-ion battery plant in Haryana, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards electronics self-reliance. This facility, producing 40% of India's battery needs, embodies the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and expands the domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated a cutting-edge lithium-ion battery plant operated by TDK Corporation in Sohna, Haryana. The plant signals a pivotal moment in India's electronics sector, as highlighted by Vaishnaw. He emphasized the shift towards domestically manufacturing key electronic components, such as camera modules and semiconductors, aligning with the nation's self-reliance aspirations.

Vaishnaw noted this achievement as crucial for realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Significantly, the first made-in-India chips were presented during Semicon India 2025. With the new facility's commencement, India will manufacture Li-ion batteries for mobile phones, wearables, and laptops, reducing reliance on imports.

The facility, designed to produce 200 million battery packs annually, satisfies around 40% of India's battery demand. It's a vital expansion under the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster Scheme and promises 5,000 direct jobs, coupled with training at the AT Bawal plant. Vaishnaw commended the Haryana government for supporting the growth of the electronics sector in the region, aiming to position India as a global electronics production hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

