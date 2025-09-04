Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid Fiscal Concerns and Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a decline on Thursday, reacting to weak U.S. data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials, which reinforced expectations of a rate cut by the central bank in its upcoming September meeting. The euro area, however, remains burdened by escalating public debt and a burgeoning bond supply.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, serving as the euro zone benchmark, decreased by 1.5 basis points to 2.72%, while Germany stepped up fiscal spending. France faces potential governmental instability with an impending budget vote, all under the shadow of rising borrowing costs and expanded defense expenditures across the region.

Amid expectations of increased debt due to Germany's investment initiatives, other euro area countries are facing significant fiscal challenges. France's Finance Minister suggested budget compromises might be necessary if the French administration sees a shake-up. Meanwhile, Italy successfully raised €5 billion with its new 30-year BTP amidst robust demand.