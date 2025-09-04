Yamuna's Rising Waters Disrupt Metro Access

On Thursday, access to Yamuna Bank Metro Station was hindered after the Yamuna River's water level breached the danger mark, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Despite the situation, the station continues to operate, allowing passengers to use it as an interchange point.

The DMRC has advised commuters to plan their journeys carefully and consider alternative routes to reach the station due to the flooded approach road. It's crucial to note that metro operations and train speed across the entire network remain unaffected by the rising water levels.

As per an official report, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge peaked at 207.44 meters as of 4 pm. With the warning level set at 204.50 meters and the danger mark at 205.33 meters, evacuation protocols are initiated when levels rise above 206 meters in vulnerable areas.