Traffic Chaos in Delhi: Yamuna Floods Disrupt Wazirabad Bridge

In the latest development, vehicular movements on the Old Wazirabad Bridge in Delhi have been abruptly halted following a flood incident involving the Yamuna river. The inundation affected a drain bridge near Soor Ghat on Wazirabad Road, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to implement urgent diversions.

According to the advisory disseminated Thursday, all vehicles will bypass Soor Ghat and travel under the Wazirabad flyover. Vehicles directed to Sonia Vihar and Khajuri Chowk are rerouted via Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road, and Signature Bridge as alternate paths.

Motorists are urged to avoid crowded routes and refrain from roadside parking to aid the efficiency of traffic management. The police have appealed to drivers to maintain patience, adhere to traffic regulations, and heed the guidance of deployed police personnel at traffic intersections.