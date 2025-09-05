Global Markets Poised for Fed Rate Cut: Anticipation Builds Ahead of U.S. Payrolls Report

Global markets are currently riding a wave of optimism, as investors eagerly await the U.S. payrolls report. Expectations are high for this pivotal report to guide the Federal Reserve towards a rate cut, cementing a shift in monetary policy strategy before year-end.

The fervor ensued after last month's surprising payroll figures, which intensified speculation surrounding a swift adjustment in U.S. monetary policy. Fed Chair Jay Powell hinted at a potential rate cut unless the data suggests otherwise during his keynote speech at the recent Jackson Hole symposium, a hint echoed by other Fed officials as they lean towards dovish policy stands.

U.S. stock futures have demonstrated this optimism, with the S&P 500 reaching record heights and Asian, European markets following suit. Meanwhile, bond markets have steadied, with U.S. Treasury and other government bond yields retracting from recent highs. With focus squarely on the U.S. payrolls release, adjacent economic indicators such as German factory output and UK retail sales could also play pivotal roles in market dynamics heading into the approaching weekend.