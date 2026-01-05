Stock Markets Surge as Tech Recovers, Oil Spikes Amid Political Developments

Wall Street experienced a surge on Monday morning as major indexes opened higher, boosted by a rebound in technology stocks and a jump in oil companies' shares. The rally was influenced by geopolitical news, notably the United States' capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation.

Upon opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 93.4 points, a 0.19% rise, reaching 48,475.81 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw a gain of 33.7 points, or 0.49%, starting at 6,892.19 points. The Nasdaq Composite also experienced a significant increase, advancing 214.0 points, or 0.92%, to 23,449.669 points.

Investors appeared optimistic as technology stocks showed recovery and oil company shares soared, reflecting the current geopolitical landscape and its impact on global markets. Market participants are closely watching further developments as the situation continues to unfold.

