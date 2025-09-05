Russia will reciprocate China's visa-free policy, Putin says

Russia will reciprocate the decision of Chinese authorities to introduce visa-free travel for Russian citizens, President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum in Vladivostok on Friday.

China has said it will extend visa-free travel to ordinary passport holders from Russia on a trial basis. The visa exemption will be for a period of a year from September 15, with entry to China of no more than 30 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)