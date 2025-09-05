Russia will reciprocate China's visa-free policy, Putin says
Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 05-09-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 11:45 IST
Russia will reciprocate the decision of Chinese authorities to introduce visa-free travel for Russian citizens, President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum in Vladivostok on Friday.
China has said it will extend visa-free travel to ordinary passport holders from Russia on a trial basis. The visa exemption will be for a period of a year from September 15, with entry to China of no more than 30 days.
