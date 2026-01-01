Ukrainian Strikes Target Russian Oil Facilities

Ukraine's military announced on Thursday that it had successfully targeted Russia's Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region overnight. The precise damage caused by the attack remains under evaluation.

Additionally, the military confirmed striking the Almetevskaya oil processing facility in Tatarstan. This facility is situated over 600 miles from Ukraine's nearest border and even further from areas under Kyiv's current control.

These attacks highlight Ukraine's capability to project power deep into Russia, targeting strategic infrastructure. The long-term impacts and damage assessments of the strikes are yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)