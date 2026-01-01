Left Menu

Ukrainian Strikes Target Russian Oil Facilities

Ukraine's military reported successful strikes on Russian oil infrastructure, hitting the Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar and the Almetevskaya oil preparation facility in Tatarstan, both deep inside Russian territory. The effectiveness of these attacks is still under assessment.

Ukraine's military announced on Thursday that it had successfully targeted Russia's Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region overnight. The precise damage caused by the attack remains under evaluation.

Additionally, the military confirmed striking the Almetevskaya oil processing facility in Tatarstan. This facility is situated over 600 miles from Ukraine's nearest border and even further from areas under Kyiv's current control.

These attacks highlight Ukraine's capability to project power deep into Russia, targeting strategic infrastructure. The long-term impacts and damage assessments of the strikes are yet to be determined.

