Tata Motors Slashes Prices to Pass GST Benefits to Buyers

Tata Motors announced a reduction in passenger vehicle prices between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1.45 lakh, effective from September 22, to reflect the GST reduction. This decision aims to make personal mobility more affordable, aligning with government reforms and benefiting a wider customer base across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors has announced a significant reduction in its passenger vehicle prices, with cuts ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.45 lakh. This price adjustment is effective from September 22, aligning with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction, aiming to make these vehicles more accessible to consumers.

The Mumbai-based auto giant revealed specifics: the small car Tiago will see a Rs 75,000 cut, while Tigor, Altroz, and Punch will be cheaper by Rs 80,000, Rs 1.10 lakh, and Rs 85,000, respectively. Additionally, prices for premium models such as Harrier and Safari will drop by Rs 1.4 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh.

This move, as per Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra, is in line with the Prime Minister's vision and Finance Minister's reforms, focusing on customer benefits through tax reductions. The GST Council's recent decision to adjust tax slabs will allow improved accessibility and promote new-age mobility in India.

