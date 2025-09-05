Girish Mathrubootham to Shift Focus from Freshworks to Together Fund

Left Menu

Girish Mathrubootham will step down as Chairman of Freshworks on December 1, 2025, to focus on Together Fund. Roxanne Austin will replace him as Chairperson. Mathrubootham, who founded Freshworks, will continue to support the company while transitioning to nurturing AI startups through Together Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:29 IST
Girish Mathrubootham, founder of Freshworks, will resign from his role as Chairman effective December 1, 2025, to dedicate himself full-time to Together Fund, a venture firm he co-founded. The announcement, filed with the SEC, confirms that no disagreements prompted this move.

The Freshworks Board has appointed Roxanne Austin, the current Lead Independent Director, to assume the role of Chairperson. Austin brings extensive board experience from companies like CrowdStrike and Verizon and will oversee a smooth leadership transition alongside Mathrubootham.

Mathrubootham's legacy includes taking Freshworks public on Nasdaq and proving India's potential in global product software. As he looks forward to nurturing AI startups with Together Fund, Mathrubootham remains committed to supporting Freshworks as its 'proudest cheerleader.'

