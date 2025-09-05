Revving Up: Stellantis India Anticipates Growth Surge Amid Festive Season and GST Reforms
The automotive industry in India is set for a significant demand surge over the next two months, particularly due to GST rate rationalisation making small cars cheaper. Stellantis India's Citroen brand is reducing vehicle prices through domestic production and the new Basalt X Range launch.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian automotive sector is poised for a major upswing over the coming months, as anticipated by industry insiders due to upcoming festive celebrations combined with GST reductions.
Kumar Priyesh, Stellantis India's business head, credits these factors for boosting demand, with predictions that the sector will outperform earlier expectations this fiscal year.
Citroen India's strategy of localized production and innovative launches like the Basalt X Range aims to make car ownership more accessible, setting the stage for a potential market boom.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Limpopo Deploys 132 New Constables to Bolster Festive Season Safety
Brands Buzzing This Festive Season: Truecaller Ads Secures Prime Spot
Cultural Custodians Face Identity-Based Challenges During Festive Season
Vocal For Local: PM Modi Champions 'Swadeshi' Pride Amid Festive Season
Eurozone Manufacturing Sees First Growth Since 2022 Amid Domestic Demand Surge