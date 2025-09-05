Revving Up: Stellantis India Anticipates Growth Surge Amid Festive Season and GST Reforms

The Indian automotive sector is poised for a major upswing over the coming months, as anticipated by industry insiders due to upcoming festive celebrations combined with GST reductions.

Kumar Priyesh, Stellantis India's business head, credits these factors for boosting demand, with predictions that the sector will outperform earlier expectations this fiscal year.

Citroen India's strategy of localized production and innovative launches like the Basalt X Range aims to make car ownership more accessible, setting the stage for a potential market boom.