Left Menu

Revving Up: Stellantis India Anticipates Growth Surge Amid Festive Season and GST Reforms

The automotive industry in India is set for a significant demand surge over the next two months, particularly due to GST rate rationalisation making small cars cheaper. Stellantis India's Citroen brand is reducing vehicle prices through domestic production and the new Basalt X Range launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:30 IST
Revving Up: Stellantis India Anticipates Growth Surge Amid Festive Season and GST Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian automotive sector is poised for a major upswing over the coming months, as anticipated by industry insiders due to upcoming festive celebrations combined with GST reductions.

Kumar Priyesh, Stellantis India's business head, credits these factors for boosting demand, with predictions that the sector will outperform earlier expectations this fiscal year.

Citroen India's strategy of localized production and innovative launches like the Basalt X Range aims to make car ownership more accessible, setting the stage for a potential market boom.

TRENDING

1
Palghar District Takes Charge: Advancing Safety Measures in Chemical Industries

Palghar District Takes Charge: Advancing Safety Measures in Chemical Industr...

 India
2
Punjab Mobilizes Massive Flood Relief Effort Amidst Adversity

Punjab Mobilizes Massive Flood Relief Effort Amidst Adversity

 India
3
Yvette Cooper Steps Up as Britain's New Foreign Minister

Yvette Cooper Steps Up as Britain's New Foreign Minister

 Global
4
Economic Uncertainty Weighs on U.S. Stock Market Post-August Jobs Report

Economic Uncertainty Weighs on U.S. Stock Market Post-August Jobs Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025