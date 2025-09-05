Left Menu

Tata Motors Slashes Prices: GST Cuts Drive Affordable Mobility

Tata Motors has announced a significant reduction in passenger vehicle prices to pass on the benefits of the GST reduction, effective September 22. The price cuts range from Rs 65,000 to Rs 1.55 lakh across various models, making personal mobility more accessible for millions of Indians.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors has taken a decisive step in response to the recently announced GST reductions, deciding to slash passenger vehicle prices from September 22. The automotive giant aims to make personal mobility more accessible for Indians, offering price cuts between Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.55 lakh.

This move aligns with the vision of India's leadership, echoing the intentions of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister, according to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra. Notably, the Tiago, Nexon, and other popular models will see substantial reductions, enhancing the appeal of new-age mobility options for first-time buyers.

The GST Council's new rate structure, effective from the first day of Navaratri, will see vehicles of certain specifications taxed at lower rates, while larger automobiles will incur a higher levy. Tata Motors' pricing strategy reflects these changes, ensuring customers benefit directly from tax reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

