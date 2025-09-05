Left Menu

Vedanta Clinches Jaiprakash Associates Deal, Outbids Adani

Vedanta has successfully outbid the Adani Group to acquire debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) for Rs 17,000 crore. JAL, involved in real estate, cement, power, hotels, and roads, has been struggling with significant debt and was undergoing insolvency proceedings. The acquisition marks a significant move in the business landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:53 IST
Vedanta Clinches Jaiprakash Associates Deal, Outbids Adani
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mining giant Vedanta has emerged victorious over the Adani Group in a tense bidding war for debt-stricken Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), securing the acquisition for Rs 17,000 crore. This winning bid reflects JAL's net present value of Rs 12,505 crore.

In a challenge process conducted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Vedanta's offer surpassed multiple bidders, including top contender Adani. Financial creditors had initially claimed Rs 57,185 crore, largely led by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd.

JAL has diverse interests across sectors, including non-operational cement plants, strategic real estate projects, and hospitality assets. This acquisition offers Vedanta a comprehensive opportunity to expand its portfolio significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Palghar District Takes Charge: Advancing Safety Measures in Chemical Industries

Palghar District Takes Charge: Advancing Safety Measures in Chemical Industr...

 India
2
Punjab Mobilizes Massive Flood Relief Effort Amidst Adversity

Punjab Mobilizes Massive Flood Relief Effort Amidst Adversity

 India
3
Yvette Cooper Steps Up as Britain's New Foreign Minister

Yvette Cooper Steps Up as Britain's New Foreign Minister

 Global
4
Economic Uncertainty Weighs on U.S. Stock Market Post-August Jobs Report

Economic Uncertainty Weighs on U.S. Stock Market Post-August Jobs Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025