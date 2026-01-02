Left Menu

Infrastructure Hurdles: India's Drive to Resolve Land Acquisition Challenges

The government maintains its stance on land acquisition policy despite its contribution to delaying major projects, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan stated. The PRAGATI platform reviewed 3,300 projects where 35% of issues were land-related but resolved 7,156 out of 7,735 obstacles, expediting ongoing developments.

The government's unwavering stance on its land acquisition policy remains a pivotal talking point, as discussed by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan. Land acquisition emerged as a significant factor in the delay of crucial infrastructure projects, affecting 35% of issues tackled by the PRAGATI platform, a mechanism recognized for expediting stalled ventures.

During a press conference in the wake of the 50th PRAGATI meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was highlighted that out of 7,735 issues across over 3,300 infrastructural projects worth Rs 85 lakh crore, a remarkable 7,156 were resolved. This underscores the efficiency of PRAGATI in mitigating various procedural hindrances, including those pertaining to environment, law, and financial matters.

Despite the challenges, projects have seen considerable progress, with 114 related to roads and highways, and 109 to railways being notably reviewed. The Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, once a vexed project, now stands as a testament to successful resolution, alongside initiatives like the New Delhi-Mumbai expressway, pivotal in shaping India's transport landscape.

