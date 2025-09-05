Left Menu

Cement GST Cut: A Catalyst for Infrastructure Growth

The GST Council reduced the GST on cement from 28% to 18%, a move praised by industry leaders for its expected positive impact on infrastructure development, cost efficiency, and investment. This decision is seen as a catalyst for economic growth and improved project execution in the construction sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:49 IST
Cement GST Cut: A Catalyst for Infrastructure Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest decision by the GST Council to cut the tax rate on cement from 28% to 18% is poised to revolutionize the infrastructure sector. Industry insiders have hailed this move as a pivotal step in reducing capital costs and enhancing cash flow in crucial construction projects.

During its 56th meeting, the GST Council approved reductions on several items, with cement being a significant beneficiary. This tax reform, effective from September 22, is anticipated to boost cash flow efficiency and expedite project delivery, according to leaders like Kavita Shirvaikar, MD of Patel Engineering.

The consensus among industry experts is clear: the reduction will unlock working capital, lower construction costs, and promote private sector investment. It aligns with the government's broader infrastructure objectives, potentially making projects more viable and attracting increased participation in public-private partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: India's Tactical Strike Unveiled

Operation Sindoor: India's Tactical Strike Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Inflows in Pong and Bhakra Dams Amid Monsoon Fury

Historic Inflows in Pong and Bhakra Dams Amid Monsoon Fury

 India
3
Congress MP Accuses BJP of 'Admission of Guilt' Over Prime Minister's Unannounced Visit to Manipur

Congress MP Accuses BJP of 'Admission of Guilt' Over Prime Minister's Unanno...

 India
4
Supriya Sule Criticizes Ajit Pawar Amidst Controversy with IPS Officer

Supriya Sule Criticizes Ajit Pawar Amidst Controversy with IPS Officer

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025